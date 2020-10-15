Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Receives $28.13 Average PT from Brokerages

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.13.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SU shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from $24.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 70,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 28.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 33.4% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 24.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SU traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.88. The stock had a trading volume of 172,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,015,127. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.02. The company has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.40.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.54). Suncor Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

