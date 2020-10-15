Sunvault Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:SVLT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sunvault Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:SVLT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, an increase of 222.5% from the September 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
OTCMKTS SVLT opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Sunvault Energy has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.
About Sunvault Energy
