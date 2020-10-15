Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 337,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.

STRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

In related news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,402,925 shares of company stock worth $14,186,676 over the last quarter. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 59.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 3.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 237,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares during the period. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STRO stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $11.91. The stock had a trading volume of 127 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,280. The company has a quick ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 0.60. Sutro Biopharma has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $13.91.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 43.34% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

