SVB Leerink Boosts Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Price Target to $30.00

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VCEL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.43.

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $21.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Vericel has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $22.26. The stock has a market cap of $952.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,105.00 and a beta of 2.88.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vericel will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,266,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,950,000 after purchasing an additional 568,911 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vericel by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,779,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,315,000 after buying an additional 20,293 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Vericel in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,252,000. Kopp Family Office LLC grew its position in Vericel by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC now owns 1,082,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,955,000 after purchasing an additional 333,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vericel by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 971,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,908,000 after purchasing an additional 154,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

