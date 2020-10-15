SVB Leerink Raises Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) Price Target to $60.00

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AXNX. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axonics Modulation Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Get Axonics Modulation Technologies alerts:

Shares of AXNX opened at $48.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 0.09. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 10.88 and a quick ratio of 9.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.34.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $15.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 155.91% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 922.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Rinda Sama sold 14,400 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total transaction of $587,664.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 199,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,159,184.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 2,393 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total transaction of $103,425.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,167 shares in the company, valued at $396,197.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,002 shares of company stock worth $5,663,144. 25.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXNX. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 9.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after acquiring an additional 31,547 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 212.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.