SWISS LF HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SWISS LF HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 85.2% from the September 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of SWISS LF HLDG/ADR stock opened at $18.89 on Thursday. SWISS LF HLDG/ADR has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $26.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.42.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SZLMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of SWISS LF HLDG/ADR in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of SWISS LF HLDG/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded SWISS LF HLDG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

