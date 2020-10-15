Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) PT Set at CHF 91 by Barclays

Barclays set a CHF 91 price target on Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 99 price target on Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 100 price target on Swiss Re and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group set a CHF 93 price objective on Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 75 price objective on Swiss Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 95 price objective on Swiss Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 89.70.

Swiss Re has a 1 year low of CHF 81.65 and a 1 year high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

