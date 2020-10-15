Synairgen (LON:SNG) Shares Gap Down to $226.00

Synairgen plc (LON:SNG)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $226.00, but opened at $202.00. Synairgen shares last traded at $196.98, with a volume of 5,729,608 shares.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Synairgen in a report on Monday, July 20th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 182.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 111.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.59.

Synairgen (LON:SNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The company reported GBX (3.11) (($0.04)) earnings per share for the quarter.

Synairgen Company Profile (LON:SNG)

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops inhaled interferon beta (IFN-ß), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of asthma exacerbations caused by the common cold; IFN-ß that is in Phase-I clinical trial for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease exacerbations caused by the common cold; and LOXL2 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

