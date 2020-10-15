Synthomer PLC (LON:SYNT) Receives GBX 325.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Synthomer PLC (LON:SYNT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 325.44 ($4.25).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Synthomer from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Synthomer from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Synthomer from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.25) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of SYNT opened at GBX 389.50 ($5.09) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Synthomer has a one year low of GBX 182.30 ($2.38) and a one year high of GBX 433.40 ($5.66). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 317.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 293.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. Synthomer’s payout ratio is 1.93%.

Synthomer Company Profile

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, and other adhesives; latices for foamed bedding products and footwear; and binders for carpet applications.

