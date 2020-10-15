Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, an increase of 1,323.1% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Syrah Resources stock opened at $0.35 on Thursday. Syrah Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.24.

Get Syrah Resources alerts:

Syrah Resources Company Profile

Syrah Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mozambique. The company operates through two segments, Balama and Battery Anode Material. Its principal project is the Balama graphite and vanadium project located in the Cabo Delgado province of northern Mozambique.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Syrah Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syrah Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.