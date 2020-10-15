Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, an increase of 1,323.1% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Syrah Resources stock opened at $0.35 on Thursday. Syrah Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.24.
Syrah Resources Company Profile
