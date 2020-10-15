T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $123.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “T-Mobile has deployed its mid-band (2.5 GHz) 5G spectrum in almost 210 cities and towns across the United States. The company has the largest nationwide 5G network, covering more than 250 million people. It surpassed AT&T in total branded customers across postpaid and prepaid to become America’s #2 wireless operator. T-Mobile aims to deliver $43 billion of synergies and achieve $6 billion of annualized cost savings from its merger with Sprint. It plans to continue lighting up the 5G spectrum at an aggressive pace through 2020 and beyond. However, the company operates in a fiercely competitive and almost saturated U.S. telecom market. Low-priced service plans for individual consumers and small business entities have not improved the bottom line. Several promotional activities to lure customers from rivals have eroded its profitability.”

TMUS has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Argus increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.79.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $116.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.67. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $123.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.31.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.72 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,337,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $1,701,750.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $5,191,950. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 9.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 5.0% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 5,219 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 2.9% in the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 6.8% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

