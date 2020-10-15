TaaS 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $758.00 (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. During the last week, TaaS has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One TaaS token can currently be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on major exchanges. TaaS has a total market cap of $6.81 million and $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00040631 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008791 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006133 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $555.48 or 0.04883043 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00051216 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00031933 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

TaaS Profile

TaaS is a token. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TaaS is taas.fund . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund

TaaS Token Trading

TaaS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

