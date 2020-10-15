TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $176.00 to $185.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TTWO. KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $193.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub lowered TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BofA Securities lowered TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $162.75.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $168.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.56. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $180.61.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.44 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total transaction of $6,075,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $37,424.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,538,539.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,553,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,757,000 after purchasing an additional 294,310 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,564,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,546 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 207.5% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 3,382,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,830 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 297.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,454,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,038,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,992,000 after purchasing an additional 224,747 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.