Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Receives C$1.91 Average PT from Analysts

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.91.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James set a C$1.00 price target on Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.40 to C$1.65 in a report on Friday, July 17th.

TSE TVE remained flat at $C$0.77 during trading hours on Monday. 192,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.79. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.39 and a 1 year high of C$2.27. The company has a market cap of $170.34 million and a PE ratio of -0.51.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$33.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$45.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy will post -0.0556098 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Glenn Leach acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$57,787.80. Insiders have purchased 60,500 shares of company stock worth $57,740 in the last quarter.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

