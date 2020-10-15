Taoping Inc (NASDAQ:TAOP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Taoping Inc (NASDAQ:TAOP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a decrease of 79.2% from the September 15th total of 250,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of TAOP stock opened at $3.02 on Thursday. Taoping has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.38.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Taoping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taoping stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Taoping Inc (NASDAQ:TAOP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 59,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.14% of Taoping at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Taoping

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Cloud-based Technology and Traditional Information Technology.

