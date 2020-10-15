TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target Increased to $126.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its price target boosted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $107.00 to $126.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.26% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $73.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.07.
NYSE TEL opened at $105.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.36. The company has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -340.81, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.38. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $109.27.
In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Eric Resch sold 53,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $5,097,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,519,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $2,612,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,693,906.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,270 shares of company stock valued at $11,147,920 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,360,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $85,716,000 after acquiring an additional 357,374 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,405 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,939,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 85,036 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.
About TE Connectivity
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
