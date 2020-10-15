Telcoin (TEL) Trading Down 6.8% This Week

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. One Telcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC and IDEX. Telcoin has a total market cap of $8.91 million and $21,945.00 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Telcoin has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00040497 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008773 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006460 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006045 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $561.21 or 0.04923717 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00050884 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00031983 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Telcoin Token Profile

TEL is a token. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,245,810,799 tokens. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in . The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin

Buying and Selling Telcoin

Telcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Telcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

