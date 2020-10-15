Teledyne Technologies (TDY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.40 per share for the quarter.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.70 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 12.59%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Teledyne Technologies to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE TDY traded down $4.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $318.96. The company had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,979. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Teledyne Technologies has a 1-year low of $195.34 and a 1-year high of $398.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.86.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $331.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $310.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.33.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

