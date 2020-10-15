TEMENOS AG/S’s (TMSNY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

TMSNY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMSNY opened at $133.74 on Monday. TEMENOS AG/S has a 12-month low of $97.50 and a 12-month high of $179.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.28.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

