Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $450.00 at Goldman Sachs Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price objective raised by Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TSLA. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Roth Capital upgraded Tesla from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wedbush reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Bank of America upgraded Tesla from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Tesla from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $219.96.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $461.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,201.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.63. Tesla has a 1-year low of $50.04 and a 1-year high of $502.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $421.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.15, for a total transaction of $520,187.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,124 shares in the company, valued at $24,188,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.00, for a total value of $663,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,430,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,508 shares of company stock worth $80,168,133. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 76.5% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 79.2% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.