Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TXRH. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $67.50 to $80.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.28.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $72.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $25.15 and a 12-month high of $73.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.19 and its 200 day moving average is $54.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 82.18, a PEG ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.14. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $476.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $12,340,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,668,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,373,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 3,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $169,620.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,476 shares in the company, valued at $631,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,634 shares of company stock valued at $13,868,605. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.