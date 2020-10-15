The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given a $225.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a $225.00 price target on The Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several other research reports. 140166 decreased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of The Boeing from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of The Boeing from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $206.82.

Get The Boeing alerts:

The Boeing stock opened at $163.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.32 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.07. The Boeing has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $377.42.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($5.82) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing will post -10.44 EPS for the current year.

In other The Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,715 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 7,961 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in The Boeing by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 27,705 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.