The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm currently has $31.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CG. Bank of America increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded The Carlyle Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities downgraded The Carlyle Group to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded The Carlyle Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.27.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $26.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.51 and its 200 day moving average is $26.17. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of -30.51 and a beta of 1.42.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 19.81% and a negative net margin of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 8,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $231,629.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,457.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 230,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $29,588,610.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 418,682 shares of company stock worth $34,773,061.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter worth about $301,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 38.3% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter worth about $270,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 129,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 9,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 17,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 33.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

