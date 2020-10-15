The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SCHW. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.27.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $37.12 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.38.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,056 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $2,159,208.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 2,854 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.91 per share, with a total value of $99,633.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,587.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $1,805,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 2.0% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 18,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $19,241,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $2,101,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 617.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 116,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 100,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

