The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Atwater Malick LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Atwater Malick LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for about 4.9% of Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $7,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 62.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 81,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $11,133,395.90. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,605,924.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG opened at $144.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $358.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $145.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PG. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.60.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

