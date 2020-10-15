The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Given New $166.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $153.00 to $166.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.60.

Shares of PG stock opened at $144.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.73 and a 200-day moving average of $125.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $145.33. The firm has a market cap of $358.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,786,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,011,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,517 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,520,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,447,000 after acquiring an additional 487,686 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,306 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,217,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,921,000 after acquiring an additional 392,523 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

