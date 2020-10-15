THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.
THKLY stock opened at $12.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.52. THK has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.36 and its 200 day moving average is $12.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.92 and a beta of 1.50.
THK Company Profile
Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for THK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.