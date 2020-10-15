THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

THKLY stock opened at $12.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.52. THK has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.36 and its 200 day moving average is $12.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.92 and a beta of 1.50.

THK Company Profile

THK Co, Ltd. manufactures and supplies machinery components worldwide. It provides linear motion (LM) guides, spline nuts, LM strokes, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, flat rollers, slide rails, LM guide actuators, ball splines, linear bushes, precision linear packs, cross roller tables, LM rollers, and slide packs.

