Thomas J. Seifert Sells 30,000 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $1,746,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NET stock opened at $61.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 9.38 and a quick ratio of 9.38. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.51. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $61.67.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.17 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 36.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NET has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cloudflare from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cloudflare from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cloudflare from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 217.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.