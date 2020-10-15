Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) PT Raised to C$108.00

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$96.00 to C$108.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.63% from the company’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Shares of TRI stock opened at C$108.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$103.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$97.18. The company has a market cap of $53.97 billion and a PE ratio of 34.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.51. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of C$75.91 and a 12-month high of C$109.99.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.98 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian S. Peccarelli sold 7,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.34, for a total transaction of C$737,040.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,100.28.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.