ThoreNext Trading Up 3,708% Over Last 7 Days (THX)

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded 5,393.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. One ThoreNext token can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00004592 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox. ThoreNext has a market cap of $24.98 million and approximately $8,376.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ThoreNext has traded 3,708% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008823 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00272128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00093854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00036071 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.15 or 0.01482208 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000234 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 241.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.09 or 0.00908753 BTC.

ThoreNext Token Profile

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,950,305 tokens. ThoreNext’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for ThoreNext is www.thorenext.com . The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin

Buying and Selling ThoreNext

ThoreNext can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreNext should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThoreNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

