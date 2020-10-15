Timken (NYSE:TKR) PT Raised to $60.00

Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Timken from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Timken from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Timken from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.20.

TKR stock opened at $59.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Timken has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $61.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.87.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $803.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.32 million. Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Timken will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Timken news, Director Ward J. Timken, Jr. sold 78,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $4,390,042.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 389,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,718,932.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 7,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $425,090.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,309,172.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,141 shares of company stock valued at $6,561,102 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 639.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580,492 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 5.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,924,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,245,000 after acquiring an additional 105,914 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,719,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,600,000 after acquiring an additional 46,839 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 231.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,208,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,953,000 after acquiring an additional 843,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 845,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,331,000 after buying an additional 26,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

