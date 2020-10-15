Tlou Energy Limited (TLOU.L) (LON:TLOU) Shares Gap Up to $3.10

Tlou Energy Limited (TLOU.L) (LON:TLOU)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.10, but opened at $3.25. Tlou Energy Limited (TLOU.L) shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 1,108,912 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $10.77 million and a P/E ratio of -4.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.51.

Tlou Energy Limited (TLOU.L) Company Profile

Tlou Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, identifies, explores, evaluates, and develops coalbed methane (CBM) natural gas resources for gas-to-power generation in Southern Africa. It holds a mining license and 10 prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 9,300 square kilometers in the Karoo Basin, Botswana.

