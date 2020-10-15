Tokyo Electron Limited Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share (OTCMKTS:TOELY)

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Tokyo Electron in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tokyo Electron’s FY2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

Get Tokyo Electron alerts:

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tokyo Electron in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tokyo Electron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Shares of Tokyo Electron stock opened at $69.93 on Thursday. Tokyo Electron has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $71.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.62.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Electron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Electron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.