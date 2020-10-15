Topcon Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share (OTCMKTS:TOPCF)

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Topcon in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Topcon’s FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get Topcon alerts:

Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $227.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.15 million. Topcon had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 0.90%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Topcon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Shares of TOPCF stock opened at $10.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average of $8.05. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Topcon has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $15.68.

About Topcon

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. Its positioning products include GNSS receivers, GIS, GPS plus reference station systems, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and asset management systems.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Topcon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topcon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.