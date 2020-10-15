Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) Shares Gap Up to $81.75

Town Centre Securities Plc (LON:TOWN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $81.75, but opened at $85.00. Town Centre Securities shares last traded at $85.00, with a volume of 3 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TOWN. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Town Centre Securities in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Town Centre Securities in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 90.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 105.51. The company has a market cap of $45.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.50, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Town Centre Securities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.01%.

About Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN)

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over £400 million. With more than 50 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

