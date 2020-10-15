Townsend & Associates Inc Has $1.41 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Townsend & Associates Inc lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,710 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,546 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 824,718 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,634,000 after acquiring an additional 32,604 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Intel by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,090,372 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $221,371,000 after acquiring an additional 361,025 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 41,309 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $7,934,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,615 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.24.

INTC opened at $52.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $227.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average of $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.