Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Raised to $750.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $580.00 to $750.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TTD. 140166 raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $340.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $320.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $300.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Trade Desk from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trade Desk from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $447.07.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $653.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Trade Desk has a one year low of $136.00 and a one year high of $675.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $493.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $387.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.69, a PEG ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 2.51.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.91. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.67, for a total transaction of $742,005.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,996 shares in the company, valued at $11,870,101.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.77, for a total transaction of $661,874.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 36,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,313,399.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,789 shares of company stock worth $2,875,645 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 36.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,513,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,021,546,000 after buying an additional 671,462 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the first quarter worth approximately $5,394,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the second quarter worth approximately $65,605,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Trade Desk by 149.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 230,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,474,000 after buying an additional 138,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Trade Desk by 83.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 238,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,946,000 after buying an additional 107,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

