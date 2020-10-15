Traders Buy Large Volume of Sleep Number Put Options (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 4,708 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 4,219% compared to the typical daily volume of 109 put options.

Shares of SNBR stock traded up $4.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.82. 57,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,910. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.88. Sleep Number has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $61.40.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.73. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 48.94% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $531.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sleep Number will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sleep Number by 17.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 7,304 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 15.0% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 66,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 8,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

