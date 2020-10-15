Traders Buy Large Volume of Zebra Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 589 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 971% compared to the typical volume of 55 call options.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.88.
In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Bill Burns sold 5,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.67, for a total transaction of $1,582,672.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,701.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 25,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.43, for a total transaction of $7,272,841.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,830,450.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,174 shares of company stock valued at $10,987,914. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $284.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.53. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $150.06 and a 52 week high of $295.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $265.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.16.
Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.97 million. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.
About Zebra Technologies
Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.
