Traders Buy Large Volume of Zebra Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 589 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 971% compared to the typical volume of 55 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.88.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Bill Burns sold 5,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.67, for a total transaction of $1,582,672.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,701.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 25,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.43, for a total transaction of $7,272,841.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,830,450.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,174 shares of company stock valued at $10,987,914. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 40.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $3,280,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $284.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.53. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $150.06 and a 52 week high of $295.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $265.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.16.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.97 million. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

