Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,610 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,908% compared to the typical daily volume of 130 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $16.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.17. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $16.80.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.53% and a negative net margin of 129.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.61.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, insider Hung Do sold 193,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $2,911,311.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 564,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,484,540.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jay Barth sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $451,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 193,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,907,720.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 362,230 shares of company stock worth $5,344,868. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOLD. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $34,665,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,068,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,821,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,809,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,202,000 after acquiring an additional 303,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,583,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,880,000 after acquiring an additional 301,513 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

