Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $129.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TRV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Travelers Companies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Travelers Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $124.00.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of TRV opened at $112.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Travelers Companies has a one year low of $76.99 and a one year high of $144.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.97.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 3,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.