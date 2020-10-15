TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of TriState Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 12th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.27. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for TriState Capital’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. TriState Capital had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $46.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.93 million.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TSC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of TriState Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of TriState Capital in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSC opened at $13.32 on Thursday. TriState Capital has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average is $13.70. The company has a market capitalization of $397.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.97.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in TriState Capital by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TriState Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in TriState Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in TriState Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in TriState Capital by 190.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf purchased 3,000 shares of TriState Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,325 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,718.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf purchased 2,000 shares of TriState Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,325 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,159. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 15,900 shares of company stock worth $224,407. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

