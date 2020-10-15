Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at CIBC

CIBC began coverage on shares of Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Trisura Group from $59.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Trisura Group from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Trisura Group in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Trisura Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Trisura Group from $62.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trisura Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRRSF opened at $63.55 on Wednesday. Trisura Group has a 12-month low of $21.69 and a 12-month high of $73.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.58.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

