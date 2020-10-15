TrueDeck Price Up 9.3% This Week (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. TrueDeck has a total market cap of $224,746.60 and $27,610.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueDeck token can now be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox. In the last week, TrueDeck has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008797 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00272507 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00093986 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00036173 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.46 or 0.01480901 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 246.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.84 or 0.00877645 BTC.

TrueDeck Token Profile

TrueDeck’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io . The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino

TrueDeck Token Trading

TrueDeck can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

