Truegame Trading Up 29.6% Over Last Week (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. One Truegame token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Truegame has traded 29.6% higher against the dollar. Truegame has a total market capitalization of $142,424.09 and $4,631.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00040631 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008791 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006133 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $555.48 or 0.04883043 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00051216 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00031933 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Truegame

Truegame (CRYPTO:TGAME) is a token. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame

Truegame Token Trading

Truegame can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

