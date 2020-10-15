Truist Begins Coverage on PPD (NASDAQ:PPD)

Truist began coverage on shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PPD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded PPD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on PPD from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PPD from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PPD from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.44.

NASDAQ:PPD opened at $36.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.56. PPD has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $37.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.30.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.53 million. PPD’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PPD will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Karen Kaucic sold 20,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $715,975.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 10,732,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $335,705,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,812,385 shares of company stock valued at $338,411,007.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPR Partners LLC purchased a new position in PPD during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,734,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PPD by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,217,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,622,000 after purchasing an additional 821,681 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in PPD by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,556,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,725,000 after purchasing an additional 740,266 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in PPD during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,632,000. Finally, Clearfield Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PPD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,185,000. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PPD

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services.

