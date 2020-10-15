Truist Raises Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target to $120.00

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its target price upped by Truist from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MANH. ValuEngine upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.43.

NASDAQ MANH traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.65. 2,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,859. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.46 and its 200-day moving average is $84.61. Manhattan Associates has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $106.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.43 and a beta of 1.96.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $135.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.27 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Edmond Eger sold 2,500 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total transaction of $245,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,556.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,507 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,933,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 255,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 786.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 38,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,893,000 after buying an additional 15,769 shares in the last quarter.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

