Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a report issued on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.10. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum to $1.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Callon Petroleum to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.95.

CPE stock opened at $4.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average of $2.69. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $49.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.33 million, a P/E ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.93.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 164.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $157.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.53 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 42.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 49,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,808 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,771 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 9,131 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 70,467 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 22,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.