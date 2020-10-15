Tuniu Corp (NASDAQ:TOUR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tuniu Corp (NASDAQ:TOUR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a drop of 89.5% from the September 15th total of 141,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 401,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tuniu stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tuniu Corp (NASDAQ:TOUR) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,343,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 388,763 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.58% of Tuniu worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tuniu stock opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $144.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03. Tuniu has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $3.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.82 million during the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 48.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.66%.

About Tuniu

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

