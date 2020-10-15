Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Raised to Buy at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has $375.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $255.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TWLO. ValuEngine raised shares of Twilio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on Twilio from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Twilio from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $215.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $300.04.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $323.42 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $256.24 and a 200 day moving average of $205.79. Twilio has a 52 week low of $68.06 and a 52 week high of $341.70. The company has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of -120.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $400.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.89, for a total transaction of $1,735,291.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total value of $339,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,443 shares of company stock worth $44,890,780 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Twilio during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 1,172.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 88.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

